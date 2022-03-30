CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 10-year-old girl has suffered potentially life-altering injuries after being shot outside a north Charlotte carwash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the 4300 block of Sunset Road. CMPD said the little girl, identified only as 10-year-old Cherish, was with her mom at a carwash when an unknown suspect approached on foot and opened fire.

The suspect ran away from the scene, police said.

CMPD believes Cherish was not an intended target.

As CMPD officers got to the scene Saturday, they found Cherish suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic rushed the little girl to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. CMPD said on Wednesday Cherish remains in the hospital, has suffered ‘grievous wounds,’ and potentially life-altering injuries.

Photo: CMPD

Photo: CMPD

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Detectives are requesting anyone with information on this case to please come forward and call 704-432-TIPS.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.