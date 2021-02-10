‘Donuts and loud mufflers’: CMPD cracks down on car meetups and reckless driving

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Donuts, burnouts, speeding, and loud mufflers by cars in, among other areas, Steele Creek and Westover, have been the focus of a crackdown by CMPD over the last few months, CMPD said on Wednesday.

Trooper Pierce with the NC State Highway Patrol spoke along with other CMPD officials who said the departments have seen a particular spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

Pierce said meetups among car owners, some of whom have modified their vehicles, have become prevalent. 2,000 traffic stops have been conducted since October and those operations continue and they have seen a decrease in speeding

CMPD called the car activities brazen, highly reckless, and dangerous.

CMPD also said they are looking for ‘smash and grab’ jewelry store robbers who have struck multiple stores as well as pawn shops in recent weeks. Nine incidents involving at least one, two, or three people have been connected to each case, which CMPD says are all similar in nature. South Charlotte’s Malak Jewelers was one location where a robbery attempt was made.