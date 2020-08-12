CMPD talks RNC, dating Apps, homeless encampments during briefing

Charlotte police discussed three topics on Wednesday during its weekly briefing from Uptown headquarters.

CMPD says it is ready for any ‘potential’ events during the portion of the Republican National Convention that will be held in Charlotte later this month.

The portion of the convention that will take place in Charlotte will begin Monday, August 24.

“We’re ready and actively planning for potential events. The private sector, and the public sector,” CMPD says. The department says an operations center will open August 21.

While visits from President Trump and Vice President Pence are unknown, the city will be ready and “CDOT, CATS, NCDOT, and other city partners are all on board.”

More than 300 delegates as well as other guests are expected to converge on the Queen City and Secret Service has designated the convention center a national security special event.

CMPD also says that crimes are up involving dating Apps since the pandemic struck.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

CMPD cautioned those using an online or mobile service to take certain safety measures. Make sure you let friends or family know where you’re going and when you’re planning on being home. Use Skype or Facetime prior to meeting in person to confirm the person is who they say they are. Also, be mindful when you’re meeting up with someone new and drinking alcohol to scale it back.

Finally, the department discussed homeless encampments, which have become a point of contention in certain areas of Charlotte. “Our role is to assist property owners with the removal of individuals who refuse to cooperate with the property owner to vacate.”

CMPD says they know that during a pandemic, the situation is even more difficult for those who have nowhere to go. Roof Above is an organization that works closely with CMPD, Urban Ministries Center, and the men’s shelter, and says tent communities and encampments since the pandemic struck have been popping up more at a more frequent rate, and some have been on private property, which is illegal.