CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery, kidnapping, and sexual battery investigation at a QuikTrip on Millerton Avenue.

Detectives are looking for two Hispanic males, one was wearing a black and gold jacket with a black hat and the other was wearing a green jacket.

According to CMPD, the suspect vehicle is a 2008 red Acura TSX, possibly with NC tag number JAB-3150.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in locating the suspects, you are asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.