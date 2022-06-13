CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect died a short time after being taken into custody and an investigation is underway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots being fired into a home around 2 a.m. on Monday near 300 Featherstone Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Drugs, a gun, and shell casings were located outside of a home and 32-year-old Jovontay Williams was found acting erratically and was behind another home on the street, according to the police report.

Police say Williams was yelling and tried to enter another home and was arrested. Medic was called due to his erratic behavior and he was transported to Atrium University and was then transported to another facility for specialized care, police said.

It is unclear exactly what happened after that but Williams was pronounced dead around 10 a.m. at Northeast Medical Center, officers said.

NCSBI has been called in to conduct a separate investigation and CMPD is continuing to investigate the shooting.