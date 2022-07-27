CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The human remains of a man who went missing over a decade ago near the current Optimist Park location have been identified thanks in part to new technology and a partnership between local police and state DNA experts.

The news comes as part of a wider joint initiative between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the North Carolina Unidentified Project. The project uses extracted ancestry and genealogy DNA to develop a biological profile to narrow down possible IDs.

Raleigh resident Napoleon McNeil had not been heard from since November of 2009, CMPD said during a Wednesday news conference from its Uptown headquarters. His remains were found in May of 2021 near Wadsworth Place, just outside of the Uptown area and not far from Optimist Park, and went unidentified for some time.

Detectives said McNeil had been living on the streets in Raleigh as a homeless man and at some point moved to the Charlotte area before his death. Police are classifying his death as undetermined as opposed to a death or homicide investigation.

CMPD said currently there are 130 unidentified human remains and CMPD is trying to assist on about 11 of those cases, which date back to 1975.