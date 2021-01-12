Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers to support inauguration security in Washington D.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers will travel to Washington D.C. to assist with security during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, CMPD confirmed Tuesday.

“While we cannot discuss specific staffing numbers or details related to security, we can ensure the public that our assistance will not create any local service interruptions, and that the CMPD will be appropriately staffed to serve our community,” said CMPD Officer Jeffrey Page.

Security concerns for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 have been growing since Trump supporters breached the Capitol last week as Congress voted to certify the election results.

Five people have died in relation to the riot, including a Capitol Police officer.

“The three branches come together, you’re outside both from the ground and the air. There is a lot to worry about,” said Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, head of the congressional committee overseeing the Inauguration.

Blunt says after last Wednesday’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, security will be a lot tighter.

“Frankly, the government is probably more vulnerable at that moment than almost any other moment,” Blunt said.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has also asked for additional security help. Law enforcement agencies across the U.S., including CMPD, have answered the call.

According to the Associated Press, roughly 6,200 members of the National Guard from six states — Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland — will help support the Capitol Police and other law enforcement in Washington for the next 30 days.

Crews are also expected to erect tall black metal fences on Capitol grounds in the coming days.

“The safety and security of all those participating in the 59th Presidential Inauguration is of the utmost importance,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “For well over a year, the U.S. Secret Service, along with our NSSE partners, has been working tirelessly to anticipate and prepare for all possible contingencies at every level.”

President Donald Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration.

