CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMPD officers seized nine guns over the weekend in a reported record month of gun seizures across the Queen City.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an accident on Interstate 77 on Friday when they observed a driver acting suspiciously and concealing items in a black hoodie. When officers approached, the occupants in the vehicle fled the scene.

Officers later found the vehicle on the 700 block of North Graham Street and discovered all of the occupants of the vehicle had concealed firearms. Two juveniles and two adults were arrested, all of them from Stanly County.

Four firearms were seized from that vehicle, with three of them having been reported stolen.

In an unrelated incident on Sunday, officers watched a Dodge Charger doing burnouts and doughnuts in the intersection of Bland and Church Streets in plain view. Three people in the vehicle were hanging outside of the windows of the car.

Officers attempted to stop that car and it took off. It traveled out of the officers’ presence before striking a wall on Morehead Street just below Interstate 277. The occupants jumped out and ran from the vehicle, but were soon apprehended.

Officers found five firearms inside the vehicle, two of them were reported stolen. Officers also found 90 grams of marijuana, multiple containers of THC liquid, and multiple bags of THC candy. Officers also seized the vehicle.

Two 19-year-old suspects and an 18-year-old suspect face multiple charges in that incident including possession of a stolen firearm.