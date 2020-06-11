CMPD searching for ‘person of interest’ connected to mortar attack on officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released photos of a ‘person of interest’ connected to a mortar attack on officers that occurred at the end of May.
CMPD said that someone threw a soda can-sized mortar at officers on Saturday, May 30, during demonstrations that turned violent in uptown.
They’re now looking to see if anyone can identify this person.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.