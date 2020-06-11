CMPD searching for ‘person of interest’ connected to mortar attack on officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released photos of a ‘person of interest’ connected to a mortar attack on officers that occurred at the end of May.

CMPD said that someone threw a soda can-sized mortar at officers on Saturday, May 30, during demonstrations that turned violent in uptown.

They’re now looking to see if anyone can identify this person.

🚨Help CMPD and Crime Stoppers identify this person of interest in a mortar attack on officers that occurred uptown during the protest on May 30. ☎️704-334-1600☎️ if you can identify the person in these photos. $1000 cash reward for info leading to an arrest. https://t.co/oBUbfP5hp2 pic.twitter.com/0WMKTSz36f — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) June 11, 2020

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.