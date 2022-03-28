CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators with CMPD need your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man that may be suffering from dementia and other health concerns.

According to CMPD, Salahuddin Muhammad is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with short gray hair and a full gray beard. He was last seen wearing a blue knit hat, blue shirt, and dark gray pants. He is not believed to be carrying anything with him.

Family members are concerned for his wellbeing. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Muhammad, you’re asked to call 911.