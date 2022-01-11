CMPD searching for missing 71-year-old man

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need your help in locating a missing 71-year-old man.
According to CMPD, Salahuddin Muhammad was last seen leaving his home on the 1700 block of LaSalle Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a blue knit hat, blue hoodie, dark brown pants, and dark brown shoes.
Muhammad is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.
If you have any information regarding Muhammad’s whereabouts, call 911.