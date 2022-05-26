CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need your help in locating a 67-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday, May 17.

According to CMPD, Frances Collett Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She may be driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with North Carolina tag# JKV-9829

Investigators say that Apperson is deaf and communication with her may be difficult. She is believed to be traveling in or to Burke County, possibly near Hawksbill Mountain.

If you have any information on Apperson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.