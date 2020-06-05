CMPD searches for suspect who threw soda can-sized mortar at officers in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect accused of trying to injure officers.
CMPD said someone threw a soda can-sized mortar at officers on Saturday, May 30, during demonstrations that turned violent in uptown.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.