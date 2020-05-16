Man found stabbed to death in N CLT, police say

CMPD is now investigating a second homicide that occurred Friday, night.

Officers responded to calls around 9:30 p.m. near 8700 Viceregal Court in north Charlotte just outside of the I-485 loop. A man suffering from what was initially called a gunshot wound was found inside the residence and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CMPD initially said this was being investigated as a suicide but reversed course Saturday morning and ruled the incident a homicide.

The victim was ID’d as Paul Balshem, 65.

Investigators also determined that the victim was stabbed multiple times, and was not shot.

This remains an active investigation and anyone who has information should contact officials at 704-334-1600.

The first homicide CMPD began investigating on Friday also occurred in north Charlotte where a woman was found dead on Hoskins Mill Lane.

