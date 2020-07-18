CMPD says raid that destroyed home was ‘regrettable’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD says a raid that “destroyed” an east Charlotte family’s home is “regrettable.”

On July 11, CMPD raided a home on Andora Drive. A SWAT team tore it apart, searching for a suspect who wasn’t even there. The damage left behind forced the London family who lives there to move out. They say their house is now “unlivable.”

“This neighborhood was literally turned into a combat zone and CMPD was the occupying army,” said their attorney, Dominque Camm, with the Freedman Law Group. “This family deserves answers.”

Ebony London Gunter surveyed the aftermath in a Facebook Live.

“They drove tanks into the house,” she said, holding her shirt over her nose. “They tear-gassed the whole house. They just did whatever they wanted to do.”

Police were searching for Trey McClendon, 19, after getting a tip from “members of the neighborhood” that he was at the residence. It turns out, he wasn’t. McClendon was arrested nearly a week later, on July 17, without incident. Police took him into custody on Rockmoor Ridge Road, a little over three miles from Andora Drive.

The teenage suspect had multiple violent felony warrants out for his arrest, police said, including two counts of “assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,” firing into an occupied property, and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. McClendon is an “acquaintance of the residents” at the Andora Drive property, police said, and was arrested there back in January for illegally possessing a firearm.

“It definitely is an emotional situation,” said Gunter, who fought back tears in her Facebook video.

The family says they offered to let CMPD search the home and even gave them a key. Instead, SWAT and the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) forcibly entered the home, using what the family describes as a “tank,” after firing pepper spray and tear gas inside to “gain a non-violent resolution.”

The family has had to move out, calling their home “unlivable.”

“How is all this on the floor?,” asked Gunter, showing couch cushions tossed around. “You looking for somebody in the couch, huh?”

On Friday, the family and the Charlotte Mecklenburg NAACP said CMPD went too far.

“CMPD has a history of harming black people and nobody being held accountable,” said Charlotte Mecklenburg NAACP president Corine Mack. “And we’re saying no more. No more.”

“You already had our compliance and you misused it,” said Gunter. “But you will not have our silence.”

CMPD says the family was offered a place to stay but declined.

“The resident sustained structural damage as a result of the operation,” said CMPD spokesperson Rob Tufano. “The CMPD extended an offer of alternative living accommodations to the residents, who declined. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently working with city Risk Management attempting to facilitate repair to the damages incurred.”

“The resulting circumstances following the operation are regrettable,” Tufano added, “as the CMPD always strives to balance public safety while protecting personal property.”

The family, and their attorney, say they haven’t heard from anyone about any repairs. They want answers and changes to the way police search for suspects.

“Who do we call to police the police?,” asked Gunter.

Following Friday’s news conference, police said the city is “currently working with the owner of the house” to “begin the process of having the house repaired.”

“The renters of the residence have declined assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and have found alternate living arrangements,” said Tufano, “while repairs are made.”