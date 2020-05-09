CMPD says domestic incident ‘justified homicide’

Charlotte police have declared a homicide justified regarding a domestic incident that occurred in March.

Two family members were involved in a physical altercation on March 15 at a residence on Delta Lake Drive. Sylester Coswell, 63, was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

An investigation declared this to be a homicide and the DA’s office began reviewing the case. On Friday, detectives with CMPD declared the homicide to be justified and concurred with the DA’s office that no charges will be filed.