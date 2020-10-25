Barricaded man arrested after shooting at woman, CMPD says

A man is under arrest following a domestic incident with a woman at a home in Charlotte, Fox 46 has learned.

Officials say a woman ran out of the home and got into a vehicle. A man followed her out of the home and began shooting at the car, and then went back inside the home where he barricaded himself. He eventually surrendered and was placed under arrest.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

