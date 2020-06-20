CMPD requests public assistance in locating missing woman

Charlotte police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen Saturday morning.

Cynthia Reed, 72, was last seen leaving her residence around 10 a.m. Reed a5’0″ weighing about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink and gray North Face jacket, red and pink scrubs bottoms, and carrying a white bag with laundry inside.

Reed has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1.

