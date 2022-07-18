CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fourth homicide from over the weekend is being reported by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. Saturday near 9500 University City boulevard in northeast Charlotte. 22-year-old Tashon Mock was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life–threatening injuries, according to the police report.

Operations command, the DA’s Office, victim services, Medic, CFD, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect or a motive in the shooting and this remains an active investigation.

The first shooting homicide occurred just after midnight on Saturday on North Tryon Street. CMPD identified 38-year-old Lamar Weathers as the victim.

The second happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on East Independence Boulevard and left 29-year-old Montereo Adams dead. The third happened just a couple of hours later, around 3 a.m. Sunday on McAlway Road, where 23-year-old Johnny Green was killed.