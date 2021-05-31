CMPD officers injured over the weekend in Uptown hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pair of off-duty CMPD officers were injured over the weekend in an apparent hit-and-run incident late at night in Uptown, officers say.
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday along Fifth Street in Uptown.
While the department has not released many details, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings posted a picture of one of the officers injured, Justin Davies, on Twitter.
The officer suffered bruises and cuts to the back of the head and was transported to the hospital suffering a mild concussion.
We are working on getting video of the incident and a possible description of the vehicle. the officers are expected to be okay.