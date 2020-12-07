CMPD officer and robbery suspect who exchanged gunfire both ID’d

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD has released the names of both the officer and the suspect who exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery at a convenience store near the Charlotte Premium Outlets on Sunday.

The officer, identified as Samantha Thompson, was hired in 2012. Per department protocol, Thompson has been placed on administrative leave until an external investigation has been concluded.

Jemario Bernard Baldwin, 34, has been identified as the suspect. Baldwin is currently undergoing treatment after suffering a gunshot wound during the exchange and CMPD says he will be arrested following his release from the hospital.

Baldwin faces multiple charges including kidnapping, possession of a gun as a felon, robbery charges, and attempted murder.

This remains an active investigation.

