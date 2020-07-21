CMPD officer, several others seriously injured in NW Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A CMPD police officer and several others were rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning with serious injuries following a head-on crash, police said.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Toddville Road and Esther Lane.

According to CMPD, a man operating a black Hyundai with a woman in the passenger seat was traveling on the wrong side of the road when he crashed head-on into a CMPD cruiser, seriously injuring the officer inside the vehicle.

Impairment is suspected for the driver operating the black vehicle, CMPD.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

All three people were transported to an area hospital.

Check back with FOX 46 Charlotte for updates throughout the day on this breaking news story.