CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured and a suspect is in custody following a foot chase Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte.

According to CMPD, their Crime Reduction Unit was assisting the Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation in the area of 7025 Albemarle Road.

After locating the suspect, officers chased the wanted person. An officer suffered ‘a non-critical injury’ when apprehending the suspect, CMPD said.

The injured CMPD officer was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. CMPD has not yet identified the suspect who was taken into custody.