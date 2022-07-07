CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in uptown Charlotte, authorities said.

The accident happened Thursday, July 7, at the intersection of Trade and Graham Streets.

CMPD said the officer was running emergency traffic at the intersection when he was involved in a traffic accident. They said the officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on the circumstances of the accident at this time.