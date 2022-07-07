CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was dragged by a vehicle during an attempted traffic stop Thursday afternoon in north Charlotte, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the 2100 block of Lasalle Street.

CMPD said an officer was attempting to pull over a vehicle in the area when the suspect vehicle did not stop and dragged the officer, causing him minor injuries.

CMPD said the officer’s foot was run over and he is currently receiving treatment.

After a short pursuit, CMPD officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect involved.