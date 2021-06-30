CMPD officer charged with assault following domestic altercation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A CMPD officer has been charged for assaulting a person during a domestic altercation this week, authorities said on Wednesday.

CMPD began investigating an incident on Tuesday, June 29, regarding one of their own officers, Stephanie Michalowski, being involved in a domestic dispute.

An initial investigation revealed a person had been assaulted by Officer Michalowski during a domestic altercation. No location of the incident was given and it is unclear the condition of the victim.

CMPD domestic violence unit, internal affairs, Mecklenburg County Magistrate, and CMPD detectives were among the departments that were involved in the investigation.

Michalowski has been an officer since 2020 and is currently on unpaid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. This remains an active investigation. She faces multiple charges including assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

CMPD Chief Jennings released a statement:

It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.