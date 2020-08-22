Man struck and killed while crossing street in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man was hit and killed in west Charlotte Friday night, according to CMPD.

Police were called to the 9700 block of Mount Holly Road near Sonoma Valley around 9:15 p.m.



Police say a man, later identified as Braulio Salazar-Velazco, 54, was crossing the road when he struck by a vehicle. Salazar-Velazco was pronounced dead at the scene. Lyudmila Yakimenko, who was driving a Lexus, was not injured and remained at the scene. Neither speed nor impairment are considered to be factors.



Mt. Holly Road at the exits for I-485 was shut down while detectives investigated.

Impairment tests were performed on the victim as well. This remains an active investigation.

