CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old girl who was last seen at her home on the 1400 block of Samuel Street.

According to CMPD, Ka’Mya Yeldell was last seen just before 7 p.m. wearing a white and orange tie-dye shirt and shorts, and white Crocs slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on Ka’Mya’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.