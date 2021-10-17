CMPD investigating two separate homicides Sunday in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred on Sunday in north Charlotte, officers said.

For the first incident, officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near 6900 Aulton Link court in north Charlotte. A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second incident involved a victim who suffered apparent trauma. Officers arrived around 11 a.m. Sunday at a location near 4500 Wynbrook Way, also located in north Charlotte. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Victim services, operations command, CFD, the DA’s office, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of any arrest in either case and both remain active investigations.

There are now 78 homicides so far this year.