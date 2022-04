CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a southwest Charlotte shooting, according to CMPD.

Officers say they responded to shots fired call around 6 p.m. on the 300 block of West Woodlawn Road near the Courtyard Marriot.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to render aid to the victim but were unsuccessful, and Medic pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.