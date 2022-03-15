CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Homicide detectives are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred last week in The Plaza that killed a 21-year-old man.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, March 8 on the 3900 block. When they arrived, they found Brandon Anthony Sorto laying in the roadway, as well as a 2006 Cadillac STS driven by 34-year-old Sherrod Michael Pauley.

The Cadillac had damage to the hood and windshield, however, Pauley was not injured in the crash.

MEDIC transported Sorto to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Three days later on Friday, March 11, Sorto was declared brain dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary investigation shows Sorto was walking southeast in dark clothing, crossing The Plaza in the crosswalk. He did not have a green light to walk across The Plaza. At the same time, Pauley was traveling northeast on The Plaza in the right lane and had the green light to continue through the intersection of East Sugar Creek Road. Pauley then collided with Sorto at the crosswalk.

Officers arrested Pauley for Driving While Impaired. Detectives do not believe speed was a factor in the crash but believe distraction was a contributing factor for Sorto as well as crossing while vehicle traffic was given a green light.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.