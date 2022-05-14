CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is severely injured and not expected to live after a north Charlotte shooting Saturday evening, according to CMPD.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place in the Davis Lake community.

When police and medic arrived at the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medic rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, he is still with us,” said Major Brad Koch. “We are conducting it right now as an assault with a deadly weapon investigation. We do anticipate that will change to a homicide investigation in the very near future.”