Charlotte surpasses last year’s homicide total

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte Saturday morning.

This is the 62nd homicide in 2020, surpassing last year’s total (61) at this time in 2019.

Police were called to the 6200 block of Balsam Fir Road just before 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on scene by MEDIC.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No additional information on the victim and/or suspect(s) is available at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.

