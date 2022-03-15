CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One juvenile was killed and another was injured in a south Charlotte shooting Tuesday night, according to CMPD.

Police say they responded around 6 p.m. to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue near Suffolk Punch Brewing.

Upon arrival, officials found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic rushed the two victims to an area hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This homicide is under investigation by CMPD.