CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead as detectives continue to investigate an east Charlotte homicide that occurred Saturday evening, according to CMPD.

Police responded to a welfare check around 6:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive near N Sharon Amity Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim inside the residence, who was pronounced deceased, at the scene.

Homicide Investigation in the Hickory Grove Division. https://t.co/FT0Fj7z5di — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 10, 2022

This is an active investigation and ongoing case — anyone with information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS.