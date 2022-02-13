Homicide: Woman found shot to death at north Charlotte home, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Police say they are investigating a homicide where a woman was found shot to death in a north Charlotte residential neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday near 1600 Swan Drive. A woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DA’s office, victim services, operations command, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is the fourth homicide of the year so far in Charlotte.

There is no motive at this time or mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.