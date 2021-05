CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Police will hold its weekly news conference on the city’s latest trends and current events on Wednesday.

The event will be held in-person at CMPD headquarters in Uptown at 10:30 a.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD gave an update on Tuesday regarding the weekend shooting at an Uptown lounge. CMPD said 55 rounds were fired and they are still searching for the suspect.