CMPD holds weekly briefing on city’s current events

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD will conduct its weekly news conference with the media on Wednesday.
The briefing will be held at 10:30 a.m. and be held virtually and will discuss the city’s current events.
CMPD is expected to discuss violent crimes.
On Tuesday CMPD took over an investigation involving U.S. Marshals, who shot and killed a suspect they were serving warrants to in the Plaza Midwood area. U.S. Marshals said they perceived a threat and said they later found a gun on the scene.