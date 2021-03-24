CMPD holds weekly briefing on city’s current events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Duke Energy crews say they need help from the public in identifying thousands of street lights across the state that are defective. You may have already spotted a defective light and not even know it. The street lights are LED and appear to be giving off a purple or blue haze.

The City of Charlotte and the surrounding area are lit by hundreds of street lights that are maintained by Duke Energy. Within the past few years, 369,000 lights across the state have been upgraded to a more energy-efficient LED version.

Working LED street lights give off no color, but defective versions of these lights will appear blue or purple in color.