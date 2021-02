CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD will hold its weekly news conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

CMPD has been an integral part in monitoring and protecting the homeless encampment ‘Tent City,’ which on Tuesday received an order by the Mecklenburg County Health Department to break up. The homeless living on the premises have until Friday at 5 p.m. to vacate.

Officials will take questions from the media.