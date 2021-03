CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - An art exhibit in east Charlotte is focusing on mental health among young men black men, something people are often hesitant to talk about.

The words on the wall at the exhibit say "Pain is Growth Too". It’s not only the name of the exhibit but a feeling for 24-year-old artist Tyler Capel.

"This exhibit is a collection of art that pretty much saved my life,” said Capel.