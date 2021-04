CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD held its weekly briefing about the city’s current events on Wednesday.

The event will be held virtually at 10:30 a.m. from 601 East Trade Street.

The department said it is seeing an uptick in catalytic converter thefts due to its pricey materials. Parking in a well-lit area helps deter these types of thefts, officials said.