Analysis: Charlotte’s year-over-year crime stats for the first half of 2021

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD gave an overview of the first half of 2021 crime stats on Wednesday.
Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox
Here are some of the key takeaways from this year to last year from January through June.
- Homicides are down by one to 50 (56% of those have been cleared)
- Sex assaults rose to 155 from 109
- Robbies fell to 698 from 892
- Aggravated assaults rose to 2,818 from 2,499
All of those stats fall under the violent crime category, which adds up to a 5% increase.
Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings was in attendance and highlighted some stats.
- 458,000 911 emergency calls have been made
- Over 6,700 arrests have been made
- 1,481 illegal guns have been confiscated
- Almost 1,800 tips have been received to Crime Stoppers