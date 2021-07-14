Analysis: Charlotte’s year-over-year crime stats for the first half of 2021

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD gave an overview of the first half of 2021 crime stats on Wednesday.

Here are some of the key takeaways from this year to last year from January through June.

Homicides are down by one to 50 (56% of those have been cleared)

Sex assaults rose to 155 from 109

Robbies fell to 698 from 892

Aggravated assaults rose to 2,818 from 2,499

All of those stats fall under the violent crime category, which adds up to a 5% increase.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings was in attendance and highlighted some stats.