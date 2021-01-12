CMPD employee charged with driving while impaired, department says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A CMPD employee has been charged with driving while impaired, the department said on Tuesday.

Officials observed a car driving erratically on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. near East 7th St. and N. McDowell St. and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

Sheree Padgett, 34, was the driver and in the car alone and an investigation revealed Padgett was under the influence of an impairing substance.

Padgett has been with CMPD since 2016 and is currently assigned to the Records Management division. She has been placed on administrative leave.

This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES