2 children injured in Monday’s shooting have shown improvement, CMPD says

Charlotte police will be discussing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding two children who were recently injured in a shooting.

CMPD says the two boys are expected to survive, however, the 11-year-old boy was shot in the back of his head and was seriously injured. Police say the two boys were unintended targets. The 5-year-old is now out of the hospital.

The shooting occurred late Monday afternoon on Amity Pointe Road and left two children, an 11 and a 5-year-old, injured.

CMPD says the lieutenant who responded to the scene was called to the scene while he was at his son’s baseball practice, and said it was an especially tough call to take, knowing the shooting injured two children.

Jatarius Jones, 20, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and faces multiple charges including felony possession of a stolen firearm and conspiracy.

CMPD says the two boys were playing with their pet rabbit out on their home’s patio when the incident took place.

