CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s one of the top complaints from Uptown residents: groups riding bicycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs taking over Charlotte streets, playing chicken with cars.

“For a citizen to come up to me and say they refuse to come Uptown because this specific group is creating a danger and violence, it is something that we won’t accept at CMPD,” said CMPD Sergeant Calvin Belle.

Queen City News has documented when the encounters turn violent.

“They jumped me; they beat me up. They ran my pockets; they took my phone, my wallet, my car keys, and my car,” one man said.

“Two of them came charging at me, [and] said, ‘we’re going to F this dude up.’” Another told QCN.

“One of the youngest ones actually got off this bike and started picking up rocks off the side of the road and at his full strength just started hurling them at the car,” one man said.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life!” another exclaimed.

In one case, police say someone shot a man in the spine near Romare Bearden Park likely paralyzing him.

“Everyone should feel safe in Uptown and not have to worry about this group,” said CMPD Sergeant Calvin Belle.

This past weekend, CMPD conducted an operation, helicopter, and all, to charge those in these groups for breaking the law.

“If they don’t stop, the helicopter will keep up with them and we’ll follow them,” Belle said.

This time, officers seized four bicycles and a dirt bike, arrested a 15-year-old for the fourth time this year, and arrested Richard Flood.

“With Richard Flood in particular, he most of the time leads the ride-outs and we observed him on multiple different occasions riding recklessly,” Belle told QCN.

One of Flood’s six arrests is for a hit and run that left a pedestrian with a serious brain injury.

One man QCN previously interviewed says CMPD’s efforts are making a difference.

“Over the last month or so, the groups of bike gang kids has curtailed dramatically,” the man said.

But he says the buck doesn’t stop here.

“As the Chief will tell you, we’ve got to get the DA, we’ve got to get judges, we’ve got to get the magistrates on board as well because catch and release doesn’t work and these kids without any ramifications for their actions? They’re not going to change,” the man said.

CMPD vows to continue conducting operations until the activity ceases.