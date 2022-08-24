CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Starting Wednesday, the Biden Administration is cracking down on ghost guns, and CMPD is delighted.

This new federal law requires all ghost guns to have serial numbers, resulting in mandated background checks for everyone buying them.

CMPD is hopeful this new law will make it much easier to link these homemade weapons that were previously untraceable to crimes and, eventually, the criminals committing them.

Ghost guns are essentially homemade firearms.

People were previously able to buy kits online to build the firearms themselves without having to apply for a background check, and once they assembled the gun, it didn’t have a serial number.

Mitch Hyatt of Hyatt Gun Shops said this practice was typical for gun hobbyists, ex-military, and sometimes criminals.

“We have had we do have customers inquire about the kits, but usually once they find out what’s entailed in building them, they buy an off-the-shelf solution instead and do the paperwork and background check,” Hyatt said.

CMPD says this new law will be beneficial when they link these types of guns to crimes because they will all have to be registered now.

“The inability for police to trace the gun, without a serial number on it, is the kind of the root of the problem,” Hyatt said.

But Hyatt isn’t so sure it will have as much of an impact on reducing gun violence.

“My thoughts are still that stolen guns are probably a larger problem than under the table/ under the radar manufacturing at home. The gun owners keeping their guns properly locked up and secure and safe from theft scenario: that’s still going to be the number one way to keep guns out of criminals hands,” Hyatt said.

Nevertheless, Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning thinks this new law is a step in the right direction.

“We have been hearing from law enforcement over and over about the growing problem with ghost guns because anyone can buy them and build them, and they don’t have serial numbers,” Manning said. “So people who have gun backgrounds who could not otherwise pass a background check can buy these kits and build their own guns. And then, if they’re recovered, they’re not traceable. So this addresses an issue that has been raised by law enforcement and is another step toward addressing safety.”

The government is encouraging owners to send their ghost guns back to wherever the kit was purchased so a serial number can be attached.