CMPD declares July shooting a homicide after victim succumbs to injuries

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD has declared a July shooting a homicide after the victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 7 p.m. on July 29, a Thursday, near 3100 Frederick Place in south Charlotte.

Robert Cline, 54, was found suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital. He succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, and the incident was declared a homicide.

Investigators say they have been in contact with all parties and no additional suspects are being sought.

There is no mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.