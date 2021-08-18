CMPD declares July shooting a homicide after victim succumbs to injuries

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD has declared a July shooting a homicide after the victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Wednesday.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 7 p.m. on July 29, a Thursday, near 3100 Frederick Place in south Charlotte.

Robert Cline, 54, was found suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital. He succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, and the incident was declared a homicide.

Investigators say they have been in contact with all parties and no additional suspects are being sought.

There is no mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories