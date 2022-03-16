CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is breaking down juvenile homicide trends over the past five years, after three teens were shot in Charlotte in a two-day span.

On Monday, CMPD arrested a teenager after he shot and an injured another teenager at an east Charlotte apartment complex. On Tuesday, a 14-year-old Randolph Middle School student was killed and a 16-year-old was injured in shooting near South End.

FBI data shows homicides among kids 19 and younger rose more than 21% in 2020. Experts blame the pandemic, as kids were left at home with easier access to guns and more time to engage in conflict. CMPD trends show a similar pattern.

In 2017, the agency reported four kids under the age of 18 were killed in homicides. In 2018, that number dropped to three. In 2019, eight juveniles were killed in homicides, and in 2020, that number shot up to 16. The agency also reports 13 kids were killed in 2021. So far in 2022, two have died in homicides.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and non-profit groups around the Queen City are trying to step up to stop the violence. On Wednesday, CMS held their first “Talk about Safety” event at Myers Park High School, to allow students, parents, and community members the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Stephanie Harrison lost her son to gun violence in 2015 and has been an anti-violence advocate in the community ever since. She created a support group, Stop Killing Our Children, for families who have loved children to gun violence. She says they were actually on a Zoom call when they learned of Tuesday night’s homicide.

“Now, you have two families that are grieving. One has lost a loved one to gun violence and the other one is going to lose their loved one to the system,” said Harrison.

Harrison promotes a local conflict-resolution hotline through a group called the Charlotte-area Peacekeepers. The hotline is for people who feel they don’t know a better way to solve their problems other than picking up a gun. You can reach the “Squash the Beef Before the Grief” hotline at (980) 228-9553.