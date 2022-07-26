CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a problem Queen City News has been reporting on for months: large groups of bicyclists that ride in the middle of Uptown streets, playing chicken with traffic and antagonizing motorists. Some even resort to violence against drivers.

CMPD announced they arrested five people on Thursday and seized five bicycles in the operation. The department says on Thursday, a cyclist punched a driver in the face, breaking his nose. That led them to conduct an operation. Hours later, officers spotted a group of cyclists weaving in and out of traffic.

They arrested 35-year-old Eric Whitt, 29-year-old Jeremy Cathcart, 19-year-old Tristian Liebert, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old.

Queen City News has previously interviewed victims who say they’ve been terrified after bicyclists threw rocks at their cars and kicked their mirrors. One man was beat up by a gang of bicyclists that also stole his car and his phone.

CMPD previously told QCN they’re going to start charging the parents. In this case, one parent was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Their 15-year-old has now been arrested twice for driving recklessly and disrupting motorists.

The department vows to continue to hold these groups accountable.