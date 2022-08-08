CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting last week in Clemmons, North Carolina.

Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two CMPD officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were involved.

The suspect, identified as Alexander Dekontee Weah, was located in Clemmons around 8 a.m. and there was an “exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and officials.

“It was like pop, pop. It’s going to make me cry. It just kept going,” said Linda, a clerk at the nearby BP gas station. “A customer was outside I tried to get him in.”

A responding officer shot and killed the suspect, and an officer from the Greensboro Police Department was shot and taken to the hospital, according to the GPD.

“It breaks my heart, I’m so glad he’s okay. He was texting his kid at the time it happened, someone started shooting like crazy.” Linda said. “I was scared for my customer trying to get them in the door. I’m just glad everybody is okay.”

The officer has non-life-threatening injuries.

“Someone over there is stressed out. Seeing something like that I’m just glad everybody was okay across the street. Linda said. “I go there almost every other day.”

The GPD’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether GPD policies were followed. The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty per department policy. NC SBI is now leading the investigation.

WGHP contributed to this article.